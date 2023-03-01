Clemonic Company Limited, one of the largest cement distributors in Ghana has bagged the award for the “Best Ghacem Cement Distributor” for the year 2022 at the recently held Ghacem Customer Appreciation Night at the Golden Bean Hotel on Saturday, 25th February 2023.

The Customer Appreciation Night is an annual event held to appreciate loyal and outstanding Ghacem cement distributors and customers across the country.

Clemonic Company Limited has maintained this top position since 2021.

Awellam Company Ltd and Munimill Ventures respectively were the second and third-best Ghacem cement distributors.

The winners were honoured with award plaques and trucks for their outstanding performance.

AngloGold Ashanti also emerged winner of the “Overall Direct Customer” award category.

The Managing Director of Ghacem, Stefano Gallini, lauded all the winners for their remarkable performance.

He assured that Ghacem will continue to produce high-quality cement to provide value for money.

He also reiterated that the Ghacem business module is not cheap and will continue to offer quality products and services while remaining competitive.

With more than 15 plants operating across the country, Ghacem aims to work on best pricing for its customers.

Nana Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, the chairman of the Ghacem Cement Foundation and the chairperson for the event highlighted in his remarks the significant contributions Ghacem has made to Ghana’s educational and health sectors.

“Through the Ghacem Cement Foundation, Ghacem has donated over 650,000 cement bags worth more than Ghc53 million to the building of schools and hospitals in the deprived areas in the country and we will continue with this good work to improve the lives of the less privileged” he disclosed.

The event had in attendance over 250 Ghacem Cement distributors and customers from all across the country gracing the occasion. In total, over fifty (50) distributors and customers received awards from other categories such as Best Transporter Award, Most Loyal Distributor, Most Promising Distributor among others.

About Ghacem

Ghacem was founded by the Government of Ghana in collaboration with Norcem AS of Norway on August 30, 1967.

In 1967 Ghacem was established with high hopes of a prosperous future, with the help and guidance of the late Dr. J. A. Addison, whose pioneering effort set the tone for a lasting legacy of Ghacem.

Heidelberg cement is now the majority owner with 93.1%, the Ghana government with 5% and the late Dr. J. A. Addison with 1.9% shares respectively.