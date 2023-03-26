The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) complex’s forecourt is clearly the place to be today.

The venue is hosting the second day of the 2023 edition of Citi FM and Citi TV‘s “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar.”

It has brought together hundreds of local food vendors serving delectable indigenous cuisines to patrons.

There are also many enjoyable activities for children and adults as well.

This year’s #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar powered by Citi FM and Citi TV was sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans and Gino.

Below are pictures from the two-day event: