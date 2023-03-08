Deloitte Ghana is pleased to announce the appointment of Serwa Atiase Dzogbenuku as the new Consulting Partner on 8th March 2023, which also happens to be International Women’s Day.

With over 26 years of experience in delivering top-notch business transformation and performance improvement services, Serwa is a consummate professional who brings extensive knowledge and expertise to our team.

Her track record of success spans multiple industries and verticals, including business operations, performance optimization, enterprise performance management, target operating model design, fixed asset valuation, revenue enhancement, and cost optimization.

She has served in various capacities in the delivery of transformation projects across multiple industries, including government and the international donor community, financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, and fast-moving consumer goods.

“We are excited to have Serwa join our team as a Consulting Partner,” said Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Ghana.

“Her wealth of experience and expertise in the consulting industry will be invaluable to our clients and our firm, and we look forward to working with her to drive growth and provide innovative solutions to our clients. Her appointment is also a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering women and elevating women leaders within our firm.”

Commenting on her appointment, Serwa said: “I am honoured and excited to embark on this new chapter of my career at Deloitte. My new role represents an incredible opportunity to challenge myself and make a meaningful impact on our people, clients, and society. I am eager to collaborate with colleagues across the global network and leverage our unique strengths to shape the future of our firm’’.

Serwa holds an MSc in Development Finance and a B.A. in Accounting and Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon, and also a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG). She is also a certified Monitoring and Evaluation practitioner.

As the Partner in charge of our Core Business Operations, Serwa will work closely with the Lead Consulting Partner to execute our strategic vision of establishing a pre-eminent Consulting business in the region while advancing our journey towards undisputed leadership in Professional Services across West Africa.