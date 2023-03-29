The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected Electrochem Ghana Limited, a salt mining company owned by Dr. Daniel McKorley, chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, from the national power grid.

The task force was in the Tema region of the ECG to follow up on its customers who had failed to pay over 50% of their debt.

According to the manager of external communications at ECG, Laila Abubakari, “it has come to light that ECG meter readers have been denied entry to gain access to the meter installed in their premises.”

The team, after engaging with security, proceeded to disconnect power from the source, which left the entire facility in darkness.

The team, prior to visiting the Electrochem company, disconnected power to three other privately owned businesses including a banana farm, Moonlight Fresco Limited, and a fish farm Frosell all in the Ada district.

The other was the Kemmat Hotel, which owes over GH¢200,000 on its six meters.