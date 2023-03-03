Dr Wilberforce Dzisah, a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), has admonished governments to stop unnecessary interference in the administration of tertiary institutions in the country.

In his view, tertiary institutions must be governed by statutes and not the whims and caprices of political parties.

“Educational institutions are not political battle zones. Universities are governed by statutes, and we should keep politics out of our educational institutions,” Dr Dzisah told Umaru Sanda Amadu on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News.

His comments come after an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson ruled that Dr Dzisah’s removal from office as the Rector of the GIJ was wrong and unlawful and consequently directed that he be paid all his entitlements at the current bank rate of interest for the remainder of his unexpired fixed term as Rector of the GIJ.

In a judgement delivered by the High Court (Labour Division- – Court 1), on Wednesday 22nd February 2023, the judge also directed the defendants (GIJ) to pay the plaintiff (Dr. Dzisah) additional six months’ salary at the prevailing interest rate.

Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson also ordered the GIJ to pay Dr. Dzisah his additional responsibility allowance of 20 percent (20%) as the Director of the Graduate School from 2013-2017 with interest.

The court further stated that his withheld responsibility and entertainment allowances for July-December 2016 as Rector as well as research and book allowances for 2017 be paid to him at the current bank rate of interest.

The court also slapped a cost of GH¢25,000.00 on GIJ.

Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah was sacked as Rector of GIJ in a letter dated Friday, March 23, 2018.

He was initially ordered to proceed on leave in December 2017 over alleged infractions in “procurement practices” and allegations of academic integrity.