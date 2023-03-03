The Speaker of Parliament has admitted a private members’ motion from the Minority caucus to allow the setting up of a committee to probe the National Cathedral and all related matters.

The Committee will also make appropriate recommendations for consideration of Parliament.

The National Cathedral project has been engulfed in several controversies and has also faced stiff opposition with a section of the public being of the view that the project is not relevant considering Ghana’s economic woes.

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on numerous occasions stated that he will build the cathedral regardless of the opposition from the public.

The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral in January this year also resolved to subject the project to a “normal statutory audit”.

This followed what the Board said are recent nagging issues that have enveloped the construction process.

It has engaged the services of an audit firm, Deloitte for the audit work to begin.

“The Board is already in discussions to engage Deloitte, which accepted to be the auditors when the National Cathedral was registered, to commence the normal statutory audit”, the Board through its Chairman, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah said in a statement.

The Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Rev. Kusi Boateng has also been fingered by Okudzeto Ablakwa for having multiple identities and receiving some 2.6 million cedis for no work done.

Two members of the Board of Trustees – Founder and Leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries have called for an immediate suspension of the construction of the National Cathedral pending an audit of the project.