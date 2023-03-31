Former President John Dramani Mahama is unhappy about the continuous adjournment of the case involving the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The former President during his tour of the Central Region on Thursday, March 30, 2023, said the justice system has not worked for the people of Assin North and James Quayson.

“It is a blight on our system of justice that for such a long time, the Assin North people have been deprived a representation in Parliament.”

“It is a blight on our justice system that the writ which is supposed to remove an injunction on him [Gyakye Quayson] from carrying out his functions as an MP has been pending before the court for one year now.”

He bemoaned how the delay in the case has affected parliamentary business.

“As a result of that he can’t work in Parliament and in addition has reduced the size of the Minority size in parliament by one vote. It’s unfortunate.”

He called on “whoever is responsible” to take steps to ameliorate the situation as early as possible so that the people of Assin North would have representation in Parliament.

Embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has filed an application seeking a review of a ruling by the Supreme Court which did not go in his favour.

Mr. Quayson wants the Supreme Court to review its earlier ruling dismissing an application for certiorari on a High Court decision concerning the criminal charges he is facing at the High Court and an order prohibiting the trial judge.

James Gyakye Quayson who is standing trial for counts of deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration since February 12, 2022, filed for exclusion of the statement of the prosecution’s first witness, but that was dismissed by the High Court and a subsequent application for certiorari to quash the decision of the high and prohibition of the judge presiding over the case at the high court was dismissed by the Supreme Court.