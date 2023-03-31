The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the death of Kambilichukwu, the son of popular actor, Yul Edochie.

It was gathered that Edochie had reported the death of his son to the police.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who spoke with Daily Post confirmed the development on Friday saying the matter would be forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department today

Kambilichukwu, 16, died on Thursday morning after developing a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos.

Kambilichukwu died two months after Edochie celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, Mary Edochie.

Yul had on January 4 celebrated his (son) birthday via his verified Instagram handle, saying, “A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more happy years. Daddy loves you.”

He reportedly developed a seizure while playing football which led to his death.