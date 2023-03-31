The Bono Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) is worried about what it calls failure on the part of medical doctors to accept posting to the region.

Regional Director, Dr. Kofi Amo Kodieh, said out of 32 doctors posted to the region, only 9 showed up for work.

Speaking at a health forum in Sunyani, Dr. Kofi Amo Kodieh said the situation is getting dire appealing to stakeholders to ensure that incentives are put together to attract medical officers to the region.

“32 doctors were posted to this region, unfortunately, only 9 of them reported because Bono is not deemed to be one of the affluent regions to attract doctors. We would like to urge our stakeholders to as a matter of urgency put together incentives that will attract medical doctors to this region,” Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service said.