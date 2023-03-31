The Operations Manager of the Ghana Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo, Ing. Robert Lartey says the company’s technicians have all the necessary resources and capacity to complete planned maintenance work on the plant to help restore nationwide electricity supply by 7th April.

Ing. Robert Lartey was speaking to Citi News when a three-man team from the Ministry of Energy inspected the ongoing two-week planned shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing plant.

The Operations Manager said the plant was processing 110 million standard cubic feet of raw gas per day at the time of the shutdown but indicated that failure to proceed with the maintenance would have been catastrophic for the plant and staff safety.

“We have identified a potential technical hitch on our equipment and therefore in order not to have further damage done to our equipment and the staff, we have to shut it down. Technical safety of the equipment and the personnel is paramount. This will improve the efficiency of the equipment and cut down cost”.

“Continuity is paramount and the optimization of our facility is key and so it [the shutdown] is something that we do periodically, and we have already started building uptake protection for our facility so that in the need to shut down certain equipment, we can rely on that to supply power while protecting our equipment.”

As a result of the shutdown for maintenance, the Electricity Company of Ghana released a nationwide ‘dumsor’ timetable to help Ghanaians plan their schedules during the period.