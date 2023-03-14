Rita Korley Strategy, Digital and Data Executive at Old Mutual Ghana shares her thoughts and ideas on Emergence and importance of innovation and technology in the workplace and at home for gender inclusivity.

Innovation and technology have transformed the way we work and live. They have enabled us to do things that we never thought were possible. The best part is that they have made our lives easier and more efficient.

In recent years, the emergence of innovation and technology has been instrumental in promoting gender inclusivity both in the workplace and at home as it offered platforms to increase productivity and make good use of time.

In the work place, technology has been a key enabler driving work remotely, attending virtual meetings, and collaborating with colleagues from different parts of the world. This has enabled women to participate more fully in the workforce and contribute to their organizations’ success. Technology has provided a platform for women to showcase their skills and talents, allowing them to compete on an equal footing with their male counterparts.

At home, technology has provided women with a range of tools that have made it easier to manage our households with use of smart appliances and home automation systems. Think of the washing machine, the microwave, and internet-driven apps that help save time, and already you can see how not only women but caregivers in general benefit from technological advances in home management. This has reduced the burden of household chores, freeing up time for women to pursue their personal interests and development needs in addition to their busy careers.

The emergence of innovation and technology has been a game-changer for gender inclusivity, but it is important to note that there is still work to be done. Women are still underrepresented in many industries, and there is a gender gap in STEM fields. By embracing innovation and technology, becoming good examples of its use at work and at home, and living out better work-life balance because of the advantages they add to our own lives, we can create more opportunities for women and empower them to achieve their full potential.

In conclusion, innovation and technology have the power to transform lives and promote gender inclusivity. As individuals, we can make a difference by embracing technology and using it to make our own lives and the lives of those around us better. Let us continue to innovate, create, and empower one another to build a more inclusive and equitable world for all, and do great things every day.