U.S. Vice President Harris Kamala announced a tour in Africa. The countries involved are Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia. The week-long travel to the continent of Africa has thus far been deemed historic and generated different conversations in the media space across the world.

Here in Africa, the second most important personality in the United States of America visit means;

To Repair ties with Africa: U.S-Africa relations were marred under the administration of erstwhile President Donald Trump. Visiting African countries, it would be viewed as a step in the right direction that seeks to repair and strengthen the relationship between The United States of America and Africa. This could lead to increased collaboration on economic, political, and security issues, as well as improved diplomatic relations.

Addressing key issues: The 49th US Vice President is presumed to address key issues affecting African nations such as poverty, climate change, and human rights. By focusing on the said issues, Vice President Harris may unveil plans and commitment by the U.S. government to entwine with African nations in their quest to find recourse to the aforementioned challenges.

Countering China’s influence: China has been increasing its presence in Africa in recent years, particularly through economic and infrastructure investments. The U.S. Vice President Harris’ tour in Africa is seemingly a bait to open economic and infrastructure conversations with the aforesaid African countries. The trip is pragmatically considered an opportunity to counter China’s influence in Africa.

Showcasing diversity: Vice President Harris is the first Black and South Asian American Vice President, and her tour could showcase the diversity of the U.S. to African nations. This could help improve perceptions of the US in Africa and promote a more positive image of the country.

Brief Profile of Vice President Harris Kamala;

Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California, to parents who were immigrants from India and Jamaica. In 2017, Harris Kamala became the first Black American woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate, representing the state of California.

In 2020, Harris was chosen as the running mate of Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee for President of the United States. Biden and Harris won the election and were inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

Again, Harris Kamala made history as the first woman, first African American woman, and first Asian American woman to hold the position of Vice President in the United States.

The writer, Mastar Bilson is a freelance journalist.