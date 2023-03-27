Former President John Dramani Mahama, is anticipating a collaboration between the United States of America and Africa with the provision of needed economic support.

In welcoming Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the US to Ghana, Mr. Mahama in a statement said, “I welcome Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America, to Ghana as she begins her one-week working visit to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia. We look forward to the US collaborating with Africa to provide the needed support for economic cooperation, youth development and employment and enhanced security for global safety”.

Mr. Mahama indicated that the US Vice President’s visit to Ghana re-affirms the long-standing friendship between Ghana and USA.

“Her presence in Ghana, following previous visits by Presidents of the U.S.A. in 1998, 2008 and 2009, re-affirms the durable friendship between Ghana and the USA; and further demonstrates the US’s growing interest in Africa,” a former president said.

Vice President, Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana on March 26, as part of a nine-day working visit to the continent.

She was in the company of her husband Douglas Emhoff and other top officials in the US government.

Madam Harris was met by Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport amid traditional drumming and cheers from some school pupils.

Click here to read Mr. Mahama’s full statement