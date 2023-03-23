Singer and songwriter, Kasar has unveiled a new song titled ‘Oyibo,’ which details his breakup experience.
While recalling his time with an ex-lover, the Lynx Entertainment signee enchants listeners with his smooth vocal delivery.
‘Oyibo’ was produced by Lynx Entertainment’s veteran, Richie Mensah.
Kasar’s track is accompanied by a visualizer on YouTube, and the audio is available on all streaming platforms.
As we await the official music video, listen to and enjoy ‘Oyibo’ by Lynx’s new wonder boy, Kasar.
Source: Lynx Entertainment