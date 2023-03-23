Singer and songwriter, Kasar has unveiled a new song titled ‘Oyibo,’ which details his breakup experience.

While recalling his time with an ex-lover, the Lynx Entertainment signee enchants listeners with his smooth vocal delivery.

‘Oyibo’ was produced by Lynx Entertainment’s veteran, Richie Mensah.

Kasar’s track is accompanied by a visualizer on YouTube, and the audio is available on all streaming platforms.

As we await the official music video, listen to and enjoy ‘Oyibo’ by Lynx’s new wonder boy, Kasar.