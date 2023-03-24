The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says preparations are ongoing for the vetting of its flagbearer hopefuls slated for March 28-29, in Accra.

This was disclosed by the election committee of the party led by Kakra Essamuah during a press conference on Thursday.

“I think this has been a wonderful experience. They came to file their nominations, and you can see that it was an exciting ceremony. The next step is the vetting; the presidential will take place on Tuesday and for the parliamentary vetting, it will be the next two weeks probably the first week of April. We are working towards that,” he said.

A vetting committee will be set to grill the four aspirants on their qualifications for the position, ideologies and vision for the party.

The aspirants after the vetting may or may not be on the ballot box on the said day of the primaries on May 13, 2023, once the committee concludes its vetting.

The elections committee also indicated that deliberations are still ongoing to make arrangements for the 27 constituencies which were put on hold for the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries to have their elections.

The NDC has closed its doors for the filing of nominations for all flagbearer aspirants seeking to lead the party.

All four aspirants, former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu and businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah have successfully filed their nominations.