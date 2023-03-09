Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his condolences to the family of the murdered military officer at Ashaiman, Sherrif Imoro Trooper and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

“I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman. Lordina and I extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved and grieving family, and the officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces,” the former President said in a Facebook post said.

Military personnel stormed Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn March 7, 2023, with helicopters and armoured vehicles, to torture civilians following the murder of a military officer, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, who was allegedly stabbed in the town on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The reasons for his murder are currently not known.

The former President advised the military to refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them adding that there are many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime.

He further advised the military to exercise restraint and allow due process to work.

“As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force. However, I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act. There are obviously many people who live and work in Ashaiman who are innocent of this heinous crime. The military must, therefore, refrain from meting out extra-judicial justice to them,” Mr. Mahama admonished.

He called on the government to step in to address the situation between Ashaiman residents and GAF and thus called for compensation for all persons affected.

“I also sympathise with the victims of the torture in Ashaiman as a result of this unfolding death of a serving soldier.

I pray we find peace and harmony in our dear country, as the government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces; including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected,” the former President suggested.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement justified the brutalities adding that the raid was not to avenge the death of the soldier but to fish out perpetrators of heinous crimes.

GAF announced that its high command sanctioned the swoop.

The Ghana Armed Forces in the statement announced that following the operation at Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku, the military personnel picked up about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old and have since handed them over to the Military Police.

GAF said the suspects will later be handed over to the police for screening and further action.

The MP for the area said 150 persons have so far been released by the military.