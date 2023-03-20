The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress’ supposed ‘True state of the nation’ address was full of mischief and propaganda.

The NDC on Monday, March 20, among other things, tagged the NPP as clueless and corrupt during its State of the Nation Address delivered by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

A few hours after the address, the NPP released a statement to counter the aspersions cast by the NDC.

It described the event as a “propaganda-laced press conference” and a platform used to peddle “blatant falsehoods, unsubstantiated allegations, and unprovoked attacks at the persons of the President, the Vice President and the Government of the NPP”.

The NPP also promised to organise a press conference to respond in equal measure.

Read the NPP’s full statement below;

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of a propaganda-laced press conference of the NDC, addressed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Party’s National Chairman, on Monday, March 20, 2023, which was mischievously described as an address on the so-called ‘true state of the nation’.

True to their unrepentant character, the NDC turned the press conference into a campaign platform, peddling blatant falsehoods, unsubstantiated allegations, and unprovoked attacks at the persons of the President, the Vice President and the Government of the NPP.

Ordinarily, the NPP would not have dignified Asiedu Nketiah’s empty statement and unmeritorious effusions with a response since he is no stranger to Ghanaians when it comes to such political theatricals.

However, paying regard to the enormity of the allegations and falsehoods he spewed, the NPP has decided to set the records straight by responding to same with incontrovertible facts and data in order to assist discerning Ghanaians make an informed decision.

Details of the NPP press conference to respond to the NDC’s misrepresentations on the state of the Nation would soon be made available. Notice is accordingly served.”