The Volta Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana disconnected some customers on the first day of its nationwide revenue mobilization exercise which began on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The exercise which took place in all eleven districts supervised by regional branch of the company in the Volta and Oti Regions saw officials from the company visit customers like Volta Serene, Abutia Stone Quarry, UHAS, and HTU who owed electricity bills.

The company disconnected KFC for owing GH¢68,000, Ho Airport for owing GH¢63,000, GRA Office for owing GH¢55,000, CEPS training academy for owing GH¢80,000 and Ho Technical University for owing GH¢402,000.

However, Ho technical university paid GH¢200,000 after crunch talks with the ECG and has been told to settle the arrears by end of March 2023.

The exercise also saw some companies make payments like the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) which paid GH¢1 million out of GH¢1.4million.

The company told the university to settle the remaining GH¢400,000 by next week.

The company is embarking on this revenue mobilization drive to retrieve a debt of GH¢5.7 billion nationwide which customers in the Volta Region owe about GH¢292 million.

The company is set to visit Ho teaching hospital, and the National Communications Authority among others to retrieve about GH¢5 million within the Ho Municipality.

“We want customers to prioritize the payment of bills and this will enable us to collect more revenue to keep the power sector operating. The company is appealing to all customers to make payment before the disconnection team visits their premises. Customers can make payments at any bank or through mobile money. Customers can also pay by dialing *226# or by downloading the ECG PowerApp,” ECG said in a statement.