The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has chastised the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, calling him a propagandist who goes about peddling falsehood.

Countering the NDC’s “The True State of the Nation Address” in which the opposition party among other things slammed the NPP government over the ailing economy and corruption, Nana Boakye said Asiedu Nketiah should leave the propaganda scene for other supporters of the party.

During the delivery of the address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Mr. Nketiah said the president’s recent State of the Nation Address was silent on corruption saying it has thus “emboldened many of his officials” to engage in corrupt activities.

But responding to the accusations on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Boakye said “He [Mr. Nketiah] was going around in circles and mentioning some scenarios without evidence and I think he should move away from some of these things and leave them for his propagandists.”

To the allegation of the president’s blatant silence in his fight against corruption, the NPP National Organizer said Nana Akufo-Addo and his government are currently focused on reviving the economy and are not prepared to be distracted from that anytime soon.

“The president said he was going to move away from the conventional ways of doing things because there was a time people talked about the economy and there was a time people were crying about the price of fuel, and so he was rather on the economy and that his government was committed to reviving the economy because that is what people want to hear and that is exactly what the president has done.”