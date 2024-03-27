The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, has criticised the executive’s approach to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Asiedu Nketiah deemed the president’s decision to refuse acceptance of the bill as wholly unnecessary. This stance follows the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo’s request to parliament on March 18, urging them not to forward the recently passed Anti-LGBT+ Bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Wednesday, March 27, the NDC national chairman questioned the logic behind the avoidance of the anti-LGBT+ Bill, particularly emphasizing that the presidency remains operational irrespective of the president’s physical presence.

“The letter is completely unnecessary. When I saw it, what came to mind was a person who is in a dispute and is being served a letter but he tells them that he will not take the letter. How can the executive be running away from the service of a document?

“After the passage of the bill, we said it should be sent to the president. And anytime the president is travelling, he does not carry the presidency along with him. The presidency is there 24 hours. So, when you leave a message do not accept any letter that comes into the office, what is he implying?

“You said that the case is in count, is the president a judge? So, if the president said that because the case is in court, nothing can be done, he [President Akufo-Addo] has passed his judgment on the bill, what can the judiciary do,” he stated.

