The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has backed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s claim that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been bothering businesses in its efforts to collect taxes.

Dr. Bawumia shared his worries about the GRA officials harassing businesses for tax during a chat with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, March 20.

He blamed the current situation on the GRA’s habit of setting unrealistic goals, which leads to over-taxation of existing businesses.

TAGG in a statement on Wednesday said, “The Vice President couldn’t have said it any better because his pronouncement is a true reflection of daily happenings in the business community.”

TAGG, as part of the business community, said its members continue to face extortion and harassment by GRA officials.

“So many task forces are deployed to monitor traders when GRA could leverage on cutting-edge systems. GRA has established a task force to intercept goods and cargo after they are cleared at the ports. This practice has, to say the least, been very nauseating to the cause of our members.”

“Traders are asked to pay taxes higher than their capital. Traders are asked to pay taxes they don’t understand. GRA sits at shops to count the number of customers patronising our wares causing customers not to visit us,” it stated.

