The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed assertions that its National Executive Committee (NEC) has been discriminatory in the build-up to the parliamentary elections, scheduled for Saturday, January 27.

A polling station executive of the NPP filed a suit to stop the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokore Mampong, Kennedy Kankam, from participating in the elections.

The applicant was seeking a court interpretation of the rules governing the conduct of NPP parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs, given Mr. Kankam’s current position as the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokore Mampong.

But speaking to Citi News, the National Organizer for the Party, Henry Nana Boakye, said the party has been fair in all its dealings.

“Per the rules and regulations, it was drafted from the authority of the National Council, as contained in the press release signed by the general secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah. Don’t forget that this matter when it came to Gary Nimako, who is the vetting committee chairman, referred the matter to NEC, and that was an appropriate conduct, and NEC passed it and took a position,” he said.

He added that the applicant has withdrawn the case, making way for Kennedy Kankam to contest.

“We received some court processes, subsequently, we have also received a notice from the said person that they are no more interested in pursuing the matter. This gives the party the green light to conduct elections in the Nhyiase constituency. NEC at its last meeting cleared Hon. Kennedy Kankam to be part of the elections, so I can say he has been cleared to be part of the elections,” the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party.

