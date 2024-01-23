The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned that it will prosecute artisanal salt associations and large-scale salt manufacturers who fail to regularize their operations with the Authority.

The warning, the FDA said, aims to prevent iron deficiency anaemia, which can cause stillbirths, congenital defects, decreased cognitive capacity, infant mortality, delayed physical development, and goitre in both humans and animals.

The FDA reiterated that the non-iodization of edible salt, as required by law, constitutes a major violation and is a significant public health concern.

In a notice dated January 23, 2024, to artisanal salt producer associations and producers, large-scale salt manufacturers, salt storage facility operators, salt transporters, and retailers, the FDA said, “The public is hereby cautioned that those who violate the provisions of salt iodisation in Act 851 will be prosecuted.”

The FDA also warned that salt for industrial purposes should not be transported unless it is covered by a permit issued by the Authority.

“It must further be noted that Section 107(6)(c) of Act 851 prescribes that salt for industrial purposes should not be transported unless it is covered by a permit issued by the Authority. It is also mandatory under Section 97 of Act 851 for all packaged salt to be registered before being put on the market or displayed or offered for sale,” the FDA stressed.

Click to read the notice from the FDA

