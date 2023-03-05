With about over 5,000 on-looking fans at the Accra Sports Stadium, it was Hearts of Oak who claimed the President’s Cup, three points and a cash prize of GH¢50,000.

Among those in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium was His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who seemed pleased as the Phobians marched to victory on the eve of Ghana’s independence anniversary.

In what was a physical battle and the urgency for the bragging rights, prize money and trophy, Konadu Yiadom leapt highest, connecting to a Seidu Suraj free-kick.

With all manner of persons in attendance, ranging from children to adults, restless Hearts of Oak fans held their breath in a scintillating final minutes of action.

As the clock kept ticking and tocking, a last-gasp penalty call was turned down by the referee that had the Kotoko fans go loco as they threw items on the field.

On the balance of play, Accra Hearts of Oak dominated, leaving Kotoko chasing shadows despite having fair chances on their own to settle the score.

Hearts of Oak has thus moved closer to Aduana FC, who now, look like runaway league leaders.