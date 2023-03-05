The River of Life Christian Church, Ghana has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a call to expand on the frontiers of the church.

The anniversary celebration climaxed with the grand opening of the Rehoboth cathedral built in honour of God.

According to Bishop Dr. Texford Aryee-Tagoe, the National Director and Senior lead Pastor of the River of Life Christian Church, Ghana the building of the cathedral at the Rehoboth heights on the Bawjiase stretch in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region will help win souls for Christ.

“The building of the cathedral is in honour of the kingdom business and this will help us win more souls for Christ. It is also meant to celebrate the church after 20 years of dedicated service to God,” Bishop Dr. Texford Aryee-Tagoe told Citi News.

The man of God while addressing the congregation at their new premises urged younger pastors who have the desire to do the work of God to exercise patience and understudy already established men of God in other to be successful in the work of God.

“As younger pastors, there is the need to understudy some men of God who are already in the kingdom business and this will groom them. Training is important in everything we do, the reason younger and up-and-coming men of God must understudy. We must also know that in other to do things the right way, we need to be taught, we need to be led and this is important. There have been instances where some younger men of God have been in a haste to establish their church and sometimes fail because they didn’t take their time to learn.”

”The task is not easy but with hard work, discipline and dedication, it will pay off. I went through 30 years of mentoring from the late Bishop George Ampiah and this has shaped me,” the National Director and Senior Lead Pastor of the River of Life Christian Church Ghana said.

“We must also know that if it is not your time, and you rise up you will fall,” he added.

The various branches of the church across the African continent gathered at the Rehoboth Cathedral to honour God and key among them is Rt. Reverend Tong Lui of the River of Life Christian Church in Santa Clara, California who is also the founder and President of the ROLCC worldwide who lead in dedicating the cathedral to God.

On the issue of building the National Cathedral for the country, the man of God believes it is a step in the right direction since it will serve as a place of convergence for Christendom.

“There is nothing wrong with building a cathedral for God as a country which will also act as a place where people can seek the face of God and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. But I must also say that we need to put God first in all things,” the man of God noted.