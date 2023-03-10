DreamOval opened its doors on Tuesday, 28th February 2023 for a collaborative meeting with the Star Assurance executive team.

This meeting was to finalise the launch of a new revolutionary product developed in partnership with both teams.

In attendance at this meeting from Star Assurance were Mrs Boatemaa Baffour- Awuah (Chief Executive Officer), Bridgette Opoku-Sarkodie (Head, Alternative Distribution Channels), Justice Offei (Chief Financial Officer) and Mrs Adelaide Agyeman Boakye (Chief Operating Officer).

The meeting highlighted the last mile preparation towards the launch of the product and allowed the Star Assurance executive team to tour the premises of DreamOval.

When asked what she thought about the visit, Bridgette Opoku- Sarkodie warmly said, “I am excited to embark on this journey with the DreamOval team, and can’t wait for this new venture to begin. We aim to make sure every business in Ghana is insured”.

The launch of the product is set for 10th March 2023. Visit www.kowri.app for more information.