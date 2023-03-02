Former president John Dramani Mahama says Ghana is in such a critical state that it cannot afford to be further governed by a leader with little or no experience.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign which took place in the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, in the Volta Region today, Mr. Mahama took a swipe at Akufo-Addo’s government for worsening the poverty levels in the country.

He does not think the country can stand any further damage.

The former President said the country needs change, and he is the only one capable of bringing this “badly-needed” change.

“The last six years have been the most difficult time. This government has been clueless and callous, the unthinkable has happened. Ghana is bankrupt, we are saddled with debts and have been downgraded to the lowest level we have ever seen.”

“Who would have thought that government would come to a juncture like this? We are here because of systematic mismanagement, misguided and clueless policy choices by incompetent Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Bawumia.”

“Ghana needs experience and not experimentation. Ghana needs a leader who will not be given an orientation and excursion at the Flagstaff house. One who already knows his way around.”