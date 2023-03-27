Members of the Tullow Ghana (TGL) leadership team, led by Managing Director Wissam Al-Monthiry, undertook a one-day working tour of the Orsam Fabrication Yard and subsea installation vessel Skandi Africa, in Takoradi on 14th March 2023.

The visit provided an opportunity for TGL leaders to inspect complex subsea infrastructure currently under fabrication, as well as ongoing preparations for installation by Skandi Africa.

These installations form part of execution works for the Jubilee South-East (JSE) field development project, and the visit preceded the commencement of installation activities.

In its full year results issued on 8th March 2023, Tullow expressed its confidence to deliver further profitable growth with the execution of the JSE project, which is on track for the second half of 2023.

The expectation is that this added infrastructure will bring undeveloped reserves online and increase the Jubilee fields’ gross production to more than 100,000 barrels of oil per day (100 kbopd) before the end of the year.

Commenting on the visit, Managing Director for Tullow Ghana, Wissam Al-Monthiry, said the visit to both sites was not only invigorating but insightful as well. He said, “Seeing first-hand all the work that has gone into the preparations for the JSE expansion project is a reminder to all of us of the local capacity that has been developed over the years. The project will increase output in the Jubilee field, providing value not only for Tullow, but for Ghana and all stakeholders.”

The complexity, magnitude and scale of the operations at the Orsam Fabrication Yard in Ghana are testament to Tullow’s commitment to the development of local capacity to manage complex engineering. Since its establishment in November 2021, the Orsam Fabrication Yard has undertaken several work scopes, training, and development initiatives to equip the workforce with high levels of proficiency and professionalism.

Orsam is currently made up of a 90% Ghanaian workforce, with over one million man-hours completed successfully without a single safety incident, making it a success story of true local capacity development. To date, the yard has successfully fabricated, integrated, and completed manifolds, pile tops, water injection structures, and other critical subsea infrastructure for installation in the Jubilee South-East field.

Skandi Africa is one of the world’s largest subsea installations vessels and is operated by Technip FMC. It is one of their newest subsea installation vessels, fitted with state-of-the-art technology and capacity to conduct complex subsea pipe-laying activities. The pipe-laying system is about 70 meters high off the deck of the vessel and weighs about 2,000 tonnes.

TGL’s approach to the development of the Jubilee South-East project emphasises the Company’s commitment to deliberate local content and local capacity development.