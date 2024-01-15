Tullow Ghana led the pack at the maiden Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) Awards held over the weekend in Accra.

The company took home five prestigious honours on the night, including the Supply Chain Organisation of the Year and CISCM Woman of the Year for Supply Chain Manager, Otuko John-Teye.

The company also won best in Legal and Contracts, Governance and Leadership, and Sourcing and Procurement.

The recognition affirms Tullow’s leadership in Ghana’s oil and gas sector and its relentless commitment to partnering and developing meaningful relationships with local suppliers.

Over the years, Tullow has worked with a host of stakeholders, including the Petroleum Commission, to support the activities of indigenous suppliers and companies working in the oil and gas industry. This commitment has led to the empowerment of many local service companies operating in the sector. It has also strengthened the country’s supply chain activities, especially in the upstream sector, leading to several job creation opportunities, and contributing to overall economic growth.

Last year alone, for example, more than 90% of Tullow’s upstream contracts were awarded to indigenous and joint-venture companies in Ghana. This has been touted as a demonstration of industry leadership in a sector that is a significant contributor to Ghana’s GDP growth in the past two decades.

Commenting on the recognition, Deputy Managing Director, Cynthia Lumor said:

“This recognition is testament to our partnership with local suppliers and our focus on developing and empowering local capacity in the upstream sector. We remain committed to contributing to Ghana’s growth through our operations and making a difference in our communities. These accolades are a further call on us to continuously endeavour to build a better future for Ghana; a future where local businesses thrive and our communities flourish.”

As the main operator of Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN fields, Tullow has been at the forefront of leadership in Ghana’s upstream sector over the past two decades. The company recently reached 100,000bpod production in the Greater Jubilee field, following a successful completion of the Jubilee South-East project. Since inception, Tullow and its partners have invested close to $19bn in the sector, delivering over $6bn in revenues to the government of Ghana.