Management of the University of Ghana has expressed disappointment with the Parliament of Ghana’s handling of its new residential policy.

Some MPs belonging to the Vandals Caucus in Parliament indicated that they were committed to ensuring that the Management of the University respected the ruling of an Accra High Court to halt the implementation of the new residential policy which moved continuing students from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls.

A day after the issue of the policy and its alleged violation by Management was referred to the Education Committee by the Speaker of Parliament, Management said it was worrying that the referral “sought to create the impression that the University is flouting a court order and, therefore, disrespecting the Judiciary, the Constitution and the mandate of good people of Ghana.”

The University in a statement said it is “committed to ensuring the welfare of students and a conducive environment for teaching and learning” and that the “implementation of the new residential policy had been done before the court issued the order of injunction.”

“The reporting date for freshmen and women for the start of the 2022/2023 academic year was January 4, 2023, which preceded receipt of the order of injunction. Prior to this, freshers had already selected rooms from the available slots through an online platform. Accordingly, all freshmen assigned to Commonwealth Hall moved in upon reporting on January 4, 2023.”

Management insisted that it did not flout any court ruling and encouraged “all aggrieved persons including alumni of the affected halls to engage with the University to understand the purpose and need for the new policy.”

