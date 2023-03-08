No matter how many people attend such noble ceremonial events Twellium industrial company Ltd has vowed to serve the country’s national events with all sorts of refreshments.

Twellium industrial company Ltd producers of Ghana’s leading water brand Verna mineral water, Rush Energy drink, Bigoo soft drink, American cola and many other solid brands, partnered Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration for the third time running.

Over twenty thousand participants for the celebration were refreshed with Verna mineral water, Rush Energy drink and assorted Non-alcoholic beverages.

Verna mineral water is recommended by the Ghana medical association. It is low in sodium, Rich in minerals, eco-friendly and has a balanced PH level.

Twellium industrial company Ltd has been very supportive and contributes immensely to the GDP of the economy by creating thousands of job opportunities for Ghanaian families.

Verna mineral water through its foundation with a mantra “Changing lives” is noted for its charitable campaigns where the foundation provides social amenities for deprived communities.

Every bottle of Verna mineral water purchased helps to change a life.