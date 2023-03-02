The Director General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Dr Albert Antwi Boasiako, has commended the partnership between Virtual Infosec Africa (VIA), an indigenous firm, and LogRhythm, an international company, to protect the data of businesses and organisations against cyber-attacks and interruptions.

Dr Bosiako said it was a partnership between two top brands in the cyber-security industry that would inure to the benefit fo the industry, businesses and organisations.

He described it as exemplary of the kind of business relations that the regulator wanted for the growth and capacity building of local players.

Launch

Dr Bosiako gave the commendation last week at the launch of the Nextgen SIEM-SOC Cybersecurity service, which is an outcome of the partnership between VIA and LogRhythm.

The event was chaired by the former Vice Chancellor of the University Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.

Among other things, the service operates with an artificial intelligence (AI) that is capable of detecting and preventing cyber threats while protecting the data of organisations and institutions that deploy it.

LogRhythm said the service was also programmed to eliminate blind spots and shut down possible cyber-attacks through the activities of hackers.

Dr Bosiako said he had seen the solution and was excited about its capabilities in safeguarding the data of institutions.

Stellar performance

The DG of the CSA said the authority was proud of the stellar performance of VIA, which has been in operation for about 15 years, and was confident that the partnership with LogRhythm would enable it to impact many more businesses positively.

He said the cyber security industry was full of untapped potential, which the authority was keen at giving a bigger pie to locals, but said that would amount to nothing indigenous firms were not well empowered.

He, therefore, advised local businesses in the cyber security space to join forces with credible foreign counterparts to help build their capacities to b able to tap into the existing opportunities.

He also advised players in the sector to prepare for the licensing of service providers, which kicked off this month.

He described it as novel and necessary to protect the integrity fo the cyber security industry.

Benefits

The Chief Executive Officer of VIA, Emmanuel Seykere-Asiedu, said he was excited about the partnership as it would enable his outfit to deploy LogRhythm’s award-winning platform in Ghana.

He said the platform offered world-class SIEM, NDR, and UEBA capabilities to the Ghanaian market and the sub-region as a whole.

“With this partnership, we are combining our expertise in cybersecurity to provide businesses with a one-stop-shop for all their cybersecurity needs with the main aim of maximizing return on investment.

“Our joint offering includes a range of services such as network security, cloud security, threat intelligence, and incident response,” he said.

Mr Seykere-Asiedu, therefore, advised businesses and organisations to take advantage of the partnership to protect their data from threats.

Risks

The CEO of VIA said cybersecurity was an increasingly important issue in today’s world, noting that as technology evolved, so does the threats to online security.

“Our two companies recognise the need for comprehensive and reliable cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses from a wide range of threats. We are dedicated to ensuring that all customers receive an excellent experience, and we have an ecosystem of trusted expertise to help you successfully deploy and implement LogRhythm award-winning platform throughout your organisations,” he said.

University partnerships

He said VIA was partnering with universities to setup laboratories (Lab) to provide guided training in the area of cybersecurity.

He said the initiative was to ensure that the country had enough qualified and-market ready security operation center (SOC) analysts, pen testers and cybersecurity champions with the requisite skills to support the industry.

He also commended the CSA for the hard work in regulating the industry and called on all to support the regulator to create and sustain the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.