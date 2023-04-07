Former President, John Dramani Mahama has prayed for Ghanaians, asking the Lord to give them hope with his redeeming blood during the Easter festivities.

He further prayed to God to inspire Ghanaians to love one another as Christ loved everyone.

Mr. Mahama pleaded with God to instil in Ghanaians the power of forgiveness and compassion.

In a Facebook post on Good Friday, April 7, Mr. Mahama prayed, “Happy Good Friday to all Ghanaians. As we commemorate this holy day, may the ultimate sacrifice of Christ who gave His life for our sake guide our journey on earth and instil in us the power of forgiveness and compassion”.

“May His redeeming blood fill us with hope, joy and peace, and inspire us to love one another as Christ loved us”.

He reiterated his prayers by asking Ghanaians to let their actions reflect the Lord’s sacrifice and compassion for humanity.

“May our Lord’s sacrifice of love and compassion for humanity reflect in our actions,” he prayed.

Easter is commemorated by Christians across the globe to mark the atoning death of Jesus Christ and his triumphant resurrection.