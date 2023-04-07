The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has engaged transport operators and commercial drivers in the Greater Accra Region as the Easter holidays set in.

His first stop was at the VIP Jeoun and State Transport Corporation (STC) bus terminals at Circle where he advised drivers to be cautious on the roads as they drive passengers to their various destinations.

He also had some interactions with drivers of 2M Express.

His engagement on Friday, April 7, with the commercial drivers forms part of his security tour of ensuring that the country’s roads are rid of carnages during the holidays.

He assured to award long journey drivers who will not record any form of accidents during the year entreating them not to succumb to pressures from passengers to speed when driving.

“I want to advise you all to be cautious while driving on the roads. We don’t want any casualties this Easter holidays. Don’t engage in over speeding and reckless overtaking. This year we will be monitoring long-journey drivers, those who will not record any accidents will be awarded. This includes drivers of VIP, STC, OA and all drivers of other transport companies. Don’t succumb to pressures from passengers to drive on top speed,” he advised.

The IGP further encouraged the drivers, “You need to always advise the passengers on items they are permitted to carry on the bus and the ones they are not supposed to take along during their journeys. Don’t discriminate against passengers who dress haphazardly”.

The drivers also recounted their experiences on the roads citing lack of police barriers which they termed as a major security threat to their lives and that of passengers.

“There are no police barriers on some of the roads, we are pleading with you to work on it. Some of the trucks turn their headlights on unnecessarily distorting our movements. Try and deal with them on that for us. The many unauthorised speed ramps erected by residents should be taken off the roads because they have been causing severe damage to our vehicles,” the drivers at VIP bus terminal appealed.

The IGP urged the drivers to report truck and heavy-duty drivers who switch their headlights on unnecessarily on the roads.

“We will give you our numbers so that whenever you witness such incidents, you call personnel at the various barriers to deal with the situation,” he said.

He interacted with some of the passengers who said they feel secure on the roads due to the police barriers mounted on various roads.

“We feel safe on the roads because there are a lot of barriers,” some of the passengers stated.

The IGP was accompanied by police management board members and some personnel.