The Effiduase Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region is investigating a viral video in which an armed police officer was seen engaging in a scuffle with some civilians.

In the video, three young men in the ensuing scuffle pinned down a uniformed police officer to the ground who was wielding a rifle.

The police officer had blood oozing from his nostrils and face.

The three young men during the scuffle tried snatching the rifle from the police officer who was struggling with them while on the ground.

Two uniformed police officers wielding rifles later appeared at the scene and tried to separate the scuffle.

Although the exact reason for the scuffle is not known, an eyewitness, Nana Sarpong who filmed the incident is claiming that the police officer had allegedly forcefully demanded a rat carcass from the young men who had returned from a hunting expedition.

The young men declined to hand over the rat carcass and that led to a misunderstanding between them and the police officer.

The police officer allegedly fired warning shots and used the butt of his rifle to hit one of the young men.

The two other officers later succeeded in taking away the rifle, but the young men were still holding the police officer.

The incident happened at a price barrier between Effiduase and Kumawu.

Police have confirmed the incident and said they had begun investigations, although they will not speak on the record.