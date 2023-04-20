Calls for the passage of the over ten years Affirmative Action Bill have deepened further as research conducted by international research firm, Global Centre for Pluralism, on the state of diversity in Ghana has revealed that there is low participation of women in all spheres.

The Affirmative Action Bill when passed into law would seek to expunge the historically low representation of women in decision-making spaces and promote democracy and development through all-inclusive participation.

According to the Global Pluralism Monitor report launched at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), gender exclusions exist in all dimensions from political under-representation to socioeconomic inequality.

The report indicated that, although Ghana has adopted and ratified some international and regional commitments on the rights of women, refugees, children, migrants and victims of genocide; implementation of these rights has not yielded successful results.

On socio-economic equality assessment, it noted that there are disparities in access to education and health care based on economic factors and gender which have become common between the northern and southern regions.

The report also indicated that the North is currently experiencing increasing levels of income poverty compared to the South due to under-investment in the North adding that, women in the North are far worse than their counterparts in the South for economic opportunities.

In terms of shared ownership of society, the report made a general observation about some level of acceptance of diverse groups ethnically but listed the treatment of nomadic herdsmen as one of the systemic exclusions.

It also added that intergroup relations between nomadic herdsmen and farming communities are strained with their competing claims to natural resources as the impetus for violent clashes between the two.

The report further noted that, because Fulani communities are largely Muslims predominantly in the northern part of the country, their exclusion from society may also exacerbate the religious and regional divides as outlined in the monitor report.

The Global Centre for Pluralism is an independent, charitable organisation based in Canada.

The institution works with policy leaders, educators and community builders around the world to amplify and implement the transformative power of pluralism.