The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has expressed its disappointment with Parliament’s approval of the government’s three new revenue tax bills.

Parliament before going on break on March 31, passed the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

Reacting to the passage of the bills, the spokesperson for the Association, John Awuni said it is disappointing that Ghana’s lawmakers disregarded the cry and agitations of the people and went ahead to have the bills approved.

“We feel very disappointed that the three tax bills were passed by the Parliament of Ghana, especially supported by the NPP MPs when no one was consulted on the new bills. We are disappointed in this action and the MPs must realise that they are representing the people of Ghana and not themselves.”

Mr. Awuni also lamented the absolute disregard of the Association’s petition against the passage of the bills which he said a simple dialogue could have prevented the passage of the unfriendly policies.

“We petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, the Trade Committee, and the Finance Committee and even petitioned the Majority and Minority Leaders in Parliament, but Parliament still went ahead and passed the bills.

“We could have all dialogued and found different ways of achieving results without hurting businesses, but they went ahead and approved the bills with impunity simply because they have the power and authority.”

“We are calling on the government to suspend these laws and engage us to find ways to achieve the target without hurting businesses,” Mr. Awuni further pleaded for the government’s intervention.