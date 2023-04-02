The Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has supported 600 women in his constituency with interest-free loans.

This drive was on the back of the MP’s commitment to ensuring economic capacity building and skill development among the constituents of Karaga.

The lawmaker who is affectionately known by all as Amin Anta, since the commencement of his tenure has swept Karaga with pragmatic policies and interventions, which have proven to be a good catalyst for the alleviation of poverty.

It is not much of a surprise that 600 women have been empowered economically with interest-free loans to venture into businesses to help build better lives for the various households.

Speaking to the Research Assistant of the MP, Mr. Abukari Bikun, at the launch of the program on Saturday 1st April 2023 revealed that in addition to this gesture, Dr. Amin Adam intends to introduce a “One-Woman-One-Acre” project during this year’s farming season, where some women would be supported in agricultural ventures.

“Dr. Amin will continue to serve the people of Karaga and ensure that their capacities are duly built”, Mr. Bikun said.

“It is crystal clear how joyous the people of Karaga are, knowing that 600 women have been economically empowered”, he added.

Brief conversations with the Manager of Tizaa Rural Bank, who is a consultant on the project, impressed that the beneficiaries have been advised to make judicious use of the gesture to pave way for others, and to encourage Dr. Amin to do more.

The women on their part sent appreciative messages to the member of parliament, commending him for coming to their aid in this distress and difficult times.