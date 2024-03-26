The Karaga Security Council in the Northern region has imposed a curfew on the area following a clash between residents of Karaga and the military.

The confrontation resulted in the death of one person and left three others with injuries.

The confrontation is reported to have erupted when a rival regent was enskinned following the death of a self-proclaimed chief of the community.

A group of supporters Monday, March 25, gathered at the regent’s house to pay homage, leading to a confrontation with the military who intervened to prevent the gathering.

The situation escalated into violence, with some individuals allegedly hurling stones at the military.

The confrontation escalated further into gunfire, resulting in one fatality.

