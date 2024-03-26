President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asserted that his administration’s dedication to the educational sector surpasses that of any government in the 4th Republic.

He highlighted significant investments in infrastructure, educator support, and various other initiatives, positioning his government as exemplary in its commitment to education.

Speaking at the launch of the Smart Schools Project in Accra on Monday, March 25, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed the government’s ongoing commitment to prioritise advancements in education.

He emphasized that over the past seven years, his administration’s focus on education has been unparalleled, as it is evident in policies, infrastructure development, the provision of equipment and resources, including furniture, scholarships, stationery, and improvements in teacher welfare.

“I dare say that the investment and commensurate commitment towards education enhancement over the last seven years is unmatched by any government since the inception of our fourth republic some 31 years ago.

“These are seen in the areas of policy, infrastructure, equipment and retooling, furniture, scholarship, stationery provision, and enhancement of teacher welfare.”

