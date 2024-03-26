The Executive Chairman of the 2023 African Games, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, has expressed disappointment over Ghana’s preparations of its athletes for the recently concluded 13th All African Games in Accra.

Despite the Ghanaian team’s unprecedented haul of 68 medals, Dr Ofosu-Asare believes there was a missed opportunity for even greater success.

The Ghanaian contingent amassed a record-breaking total of sixty-eight (68) medals, comprising nineteen (19) gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze, marking the nation’s most significant achievement to date.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr Ofosu-Asare reflected on the potential for Ghana’s athletes, arguing that Ghana could have won more medals if it had invested more in the athletes.

He acknowledged Ghana’s achievements during the Games, and emphasized the need for increased investment in athletics to achieve future triumphs.

“I have concerns, as a host [Ghana], we should have put in more investment to prepare our athletes. We shouldn’t get carried away with these marvellous achievements. We need to invest to move to the next level. We shouldn’t be complacent at all.

“We could have won more medals if we had prepared, please you cannot reap anything if you don’t sow, we have to invest more in the athletes,” he suggested.

The Executive Chairman of the 2023 African Games praised the newly constructed facilities as a lasting legacy of the Games, underscoring their role in addressing sports infrastructure gaps.

“I will put it to the facilities that we built, to me it will be the biggest legacy we have achieved so far. We have been able to narrow the sporting infrastructure deficiencies, particularly for the lesser discipline sports and we now have a first-class swimming pool,” he told host Bernard Koku Avle.

Dr Ofosu-Asare also called for a Public Private Partnership to manage the Borteyman Sports Complex and the refurbished University of Ghana Stadium, advocating for sustainable and self-sufficient operations.

“I will argue for a PPP, I wouldn’t want it to be run by a state institution so that you can have sustainability. It can be self-sustaining,” he opined.

