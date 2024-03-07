The Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of the late Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

At the age of 45, Dr. Kumah reportedly succumbed to a brief illness on Thursday, March 7, according to sources close to the family.

In an official statement, Finance Minister Dr. Amin paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Kumah, mourning his untimely demise and underscoring the significant void left by his death.

Dr. Amin emphasized the late Deputy Finance Minister’s unwavering dedication to the principles of fiscal responsibility, economic empowerment, and support for youth and entrepreneurship.

Describing Dr. Kumah as a selfless and compassionate individual, the Minister acknowledged the profound impact and lasting legacy he leaves behind.

The statement extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the community of Ejisu, recognizing the collective loss felt by all who were touched by Dr. Kumah’s remarkable contributions and character.

Read the full statement below