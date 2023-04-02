About 1,000 Ghanaian youth will be benefitting from 80% Prep School scholarships and up to $100 Million in no-collateral loan packages for payment of tuition, books and accommodation for master’s degree programmes in the USA and Canada.

The SOS-NEKOTECH USA/CANADA WORK-STUDY MASTER’S DEGREE PROGRAM will be launched virtually on April 3 with a virtual press conference online from 11am – 1pm. The physical Work Study Fair will be held on April 12, 2023 at the Press Center in Accra from 9am – 4 pm for VIP Scholarship awardees, press and candidates.

The program is set to benefit 1000 Ghanaian youth with 80% Prep School scholarships and up to $100 Million in no-collateral loans packages for payment of tuition, books and accommodation for Masters Degrees programs in the USA and Canada. Upon completion of the two years Master’s degree, the five year STEM package offers three years of practical training with salaries $60,000-$150,000/year.

The programme is being organized by Educo USA, Nekotech Center’s African STEM & Sports Institute of Excellence (ASSIE), SOS Labour Ghana, SOS Global Investments Sierra Leone, SOS Women Transfer2Transform Malawi, Royal Return Ghana and the Journalists International Forum on Migration (JIFORM).

The programme was launched successfully by its CEO – H.E. Rev. Dr. Princess A.K. Ocansey- as a pilot programme in Ghana in 2018, 2021 in Sierra Leone, 2022 in Malawi and 2023 in Zambia. It is now empowering African youth at top US Universities like University of Maryland, Duquesne in Pennsylvania, Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey and others. Additional countries, like Nigeria, Cameroon, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia have recently joined.

The program is run in 5 areas:

STEM, Sports

MBA, Healthcare and Multimedia.

The programme prep school comes with private counselors, virtual lectures, admission assistance, industry led strategic course selections to ensure employment upon completion, school loan application assistance among other services for human development spiritually, physically and professionally.

The cost of the prep school is normally $2500 but with the scholarship award of $2000 per candidate – it comes to only $499.

The prep school for the September 2023 entry in the USA is set to start on April 25, 2023, therefore registration for this game changing opportunity ends on April 18, 2023.

Students aged 21-40, with a Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree and GPA 3.0/4.0 and above can qualify and pursue their Master’s Degree in partner schools in the USA and Canada.

In addition, the program will award 100% Prep school scholarship awards to various government institutions to be announced on April 3.

Interested candidates may apply through the prequalification link below.

https://bit.ly/sos-fall2023

For more information contact: Mrs Gifty Bentum Annan & Ms Rosemary Oman