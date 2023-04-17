The Headmaster of the Ghana Senior High School, Doughlas Haruna Yakubu, has described a viral video in which some students are seen sleeping in supposed toilet cubicles as mischievous and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

Mr Yakubu believes that the viral videos were staged and dramatised by the journalist to dent the image of the school.

He added that the school has adequate space to accommodate more students and does not need to convert toilet facilities into dormitories for students.

“That facility has been there for so many years, it has never been a dormitory or a storage room, it is a store more or less. In the 60s when Kwame Nkrumah built the rooms, they were washrooms, and so they still have the design of washrooms, but the facility has not been modernised, so they are just small, small cubicles and that is where we keep our chop boxes when students are travelling,” Mr Yakubu told Citi Breakfast Show host Bernard Avle.

The headmaster added “They are never sleeping places…these materials that you see might have been taken from the dormitory for him [journalist] to cover his videos and leave. Those cubicles are so tiny and so hot that students cannot live in them. We have enough space, so this is not fair.”

He revealed that the school has six toilet facilities to cater for the entire male student population.

The Ghana Education Service on Sunday launched an investigation into a viral video showing the students using toilet cubicles as dormitories.

The video has caused outrage on social media and raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the students under the free SHS policy.

According to the Ghana Education Service, the school has excess capacity to house an additional 300 students, yet some students are forced to sleep in such unacceptable conditions.

The investigation is expected to be completed within two weeks, and the Headmaster and Senior Housemaster will be required to report back on the findings.

In a statement released by the management, they expressed their commitment to ensuring that students are provided with a safe school environment and assured all stakeholders and the general public that they would continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students.