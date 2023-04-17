Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has revealed his readiness and preparedness to invest more in Ghana, a country he calls a second home.

Dangote says Ghana is a stable country where the rule of law works and businesses are protected.

This was made known by the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu who performed Umrah with Aliko Dangote in Mecca part of the Muslim Ramadan.

Habib Iddrisu who was with Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif and the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board, Hamza Farouk said Dangote believes Ghana is a good place to do business.

“We had a lot to discuss which centred on Ghana and the need to establish more businesses in the country, already he has the Dangote Cement Factory here in Ghana and he wants to add more ”

The Umrah is a non-obligatory event which is an important pilgrimage for Muslims to the holy city of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

The majority of pilgrims perform the Umrah pilgrimage during Ramadan, or in the two Islamic lunar months leading up to it, Rajab and Sha’ban. During these holy months, Muslims believe that there is more mercy and acceptance of prayers, as well as a greater reward for worshipping.

Habib Iddrisu told journalists that “Aliko Dangote has a clear vision for Africa and in particular Ghana, he wants to help with the government’s industrialisation drive with the establishment of more of his factories in Ghana”

He added that ” As a Deputy Majority Chief Whip and part of government l will use my position to push hard to see Dangote establish and invest more of his outfit here in Ghana to help create jobs for our youth”