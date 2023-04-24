Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate-elect for the Kumawu constituency has promised to mend the cracks in the party to win the seat during the May 23 by-election.

Mr. Anim emerged winner of the NPP’s internal poll held in the constituency on Sunday.

He beat off competition from his closest contender, Ama Serwaa, and three others to emerge victorious.

In his acceptance speech after the election, Mr. Anim pledged to do everything possible to ensure the NPP retains the Kumawu Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

“I know my people believe in my vision and my vision is to bring everyone together. And I believe that we are committed to ensuring peace. Everybody following me will be whipped in line, and we would all come together and understand that this victory is not just for Ernest Yaw Anim or my group but everybody who is a member of our great party here. I know my people believe in me and they are committed to ensuring that we work together as one unit. And I believe that, once we work together as one unit, victory will be our portion,” he added.

The New Patriotic Party held its primaries to select a candidate for the by-election after the Kumawu parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the demise of the party’s sitting Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.

The leadership of the NPP says it is poised to retain the parliamentary seat as the party will begin a campaign in earnest ahead of the by-election.