Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena better known as KiDi has finally broken his silence regarding rumours about his health.

The Touch It hitmaker was expected to tour about 10 cities in the US, including Seattle, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta but called off the tour owing to alleged health concerns.

The reigning VGMA Artiste Of The Year, was rumoured to have cancelled the tour because he suffered a stroke.

But in a post on Instagram, KiDI debunked the rumours. According to the ‘Cheese’ crooner, it is unfortunate people took the opportunity to spread false stories about him that got his fans very concerned.

He explained that he had to take time off social media to take care of himself. But during this time, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support he received from his family, friends, fans and the brands he works with.

KiDi assured his fans that he was returning to doing what he loves most—that is creating music and performing for them.

He then thanked his fans and family for sticking by him during the difficult times.

Check his post below