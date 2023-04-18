Former President, John Dramani Mahama has attributed the issue of inadequate dormitories in some Senior High Schools to the government’s failure to complete educational projects which were under construction during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) era.

He argues that under the current government, infrastructure such as administration blocks, lecture halls and dormitories have stalled.

This comes on the back of a viral video which indicated that some students of Ghana Senior High School in Tamale are using toilet cubicles as a boys’ dormitory.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) interdicted the headmaster and senior housemaster of the school for investigations to commence.

Speaking to delegates at Nkwanta in the Oti Region, John Mahama says feeding in some schools is also a challenge.

“The students are unable to get a decent place to sleep when they go to school because the government has refused to continue most of the infrastructure including dormitories which were under construction before we left office. This situation poses a challenge to the educational sector. Most of the students also go hungry while in school. Headmasters are prevented from intervening. We will change the situation in our next government,” Mr. Mahama said.

Meanwhile, the embattled headmaster of GHANASCO Douglas Yakubu said the story was staged to tarnish the image of the school but Prince Kwame Tamakloe the journalist behind the story insists the story was not staged.