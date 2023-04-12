Inflation has dropped significantly to 45.0 percent for the month of March 2023.

This represents a 7.8 percentage point decrease over the 52.8 percent recorded in February 2023.

This was captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday.

Per the data, food inflation also stood at 50.8% and Non- food inflation at 40.6%.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, said from the regional level, the Western North recorded the highest inflation with 67.3 percent.

The Volta region recorded the least inflation at 25.6 percent.