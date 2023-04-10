Ghana’s leading flooring brand, MODERN FLOORS®️, on Easter Monday, 10th April 2023, fed and refreshed over 200 children in the Tema-Ashaiman community to mark the one-year anniversary of their 4th Showroom, located at the Tema-Ashaiman Toll Booth.

Mr. Basil Anthony, popularly known as the CEO ExtraOrdinaire, said this philanthropic act by his company is the beginning of many more to come. He also added that MODERN FLOORS®️ is committed to giving back and supporting others.

The UK-trademarked flooring brand has been operating for nearly five years with four showrooms locations in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija-Broadcasting and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth), all in the Greater Accra region.

Last December they successfully launched their 1st Middle East location in the buzzing city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

With their newly opened Dubai hub placed at the top of its current worldwide distribution network, MODERN FLOORS® products are now being sourced in 8 European countries, including the United Kingdom via Amazon, which is the world’s largest online marketplace that permits legitimate verified product purchasing and selling.

MODERN FLOORS® products are advantageous in many ways, with improved anti-skid qualities, durability, water and fire resistance, anti-bacterial capabilities, UV protection against harsh weather changes, pet and environmentally friendly, but most importantly having the most deserved warranty and lifespan guarantee every consumer yearns for.